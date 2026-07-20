The outsized role of Communist Cuba in espionage and political warfare aimed against the West generally and the United States especially is well known to subscribers of this newsletter.* Decrepit and impoverished as Havana’s dilapidated dictatorship may be, they continue to punch far above their weight in the global spy and illicit influence game.

This reality, that tiny Cuba consistently ranks among the top counterintelligence threats to the United States, not far behind spy heavyweights like China and Russia, is well known to seasoned counterspies, who hold Havana’s espionage outfits, above all the Dirección de Inteligencia or DI, in high regard for their professional acumen. The general public, however, has remained largely in the dark regarding this threat which dates to the 1960s, in large part because the media has never wanted to discuss how aggressively and effectively Communist Cuba spies on and influences this country. Whether this neglect is driven by sympathy or ignorance, or just not wanting to know, remains difficult to decipher.

Now, Marco Rubio has forced their hand. America’s top diplomat, born and raised in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents, has never hidden his hostility to Havana’s Red regime. He regularly castigated Cuba during his 14 years in the Senate, where he held senior seats on the Foreign Relations and Intelligence committees. Now, as Secretary of State, Rubio has the opportunity to fundamentally change the game between Washington and Havana, up to and including regime change on that island.

Winning the information war is the crucial first step to destabilizing an already ailing regime that’s short on food and electricity. Above all, Rubio must convince the American public that impoverished little Cuba, which poses no conventional military threat to the United States, merits a serious effort at regime change (preferably without applying the military instrument directly). Here Rubio faces the challenge that Americans have never been told about the significant spy-influence threat Havana poses to our country, in no small part because the DI and its friends have planted deep roots in left-wing politics in the U.S. and far beyond.

Rubio’s opening shot landed today in the form of a hundred-page analysis from the State Department with the admirably frank title Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism. This sets the stage for a deep-dive into decades of spying and political warfare waged by the DI and related Cuban organizations, while maintaining a forward-looking focus. Right now, the Democrats face a serious left-wing insurgency by the Democratic Socialists of America, who have infiltrated their party at top levels, and whose new platform makes clear that they are Communists just like in Cuba, not social democrats in the sense any European would recognize. Neither is this any coincidence, thanks in no small part to Cuba’s malign influence on American left-wing politics going back to the 1960s. The bill for decades of neglect of this rising threat has now come due – first for the Democrats, with the rest of the country not far behind.

Rubio’s threat assessment opens with a broadside: “Cuba’s assault on the United States was never, at root, a quarrel over economic policy or sovereignty or even ownership of a particular territory. It was a revolution against Western civilization itself — waged, in part, via the novel and insidious method of persuading the children of the West to turn against their own inheritance.”

What follows is a valuable analysis of the myriad threats posed by Havana and the DI and their fronts, assessed through a counterintelligence lens – something seldom encountered in Washington journalism and pretty much never in academia. The report’s chapter titles explain the journey:

1. The Revolutionary State

2. Birth of a New Left

3. Exporting Revolution

4. An Espionage Empire

5. Revolutionary Tourism

6. Racial Revolution

7. Front Groups & Fellow Travelers

8. Anti-American Internationale

None of this will be news to subscribers to Top Secret Umbra, but establishment liberals will no doubt meet Rubio’s paper with shouts of rage while headed to their fainting couch. Expect denial and cognitive dissonance as most of our establishment is forced to confront the unpleasant truth about Havana and the DI, a bitter pill made worse by their own decades of lying about this threat.

Rubio’s presentation is a tour de force, the most detailed assessment of Cuban espionage ever presented at the unclassified level by any outfit in the U.S. Government (it’s frankly better and braver than most classified USG presentations about the DI and its bag of tricks that I’ve seen). My only quibble, and it’s a minor one, is that while this study establishes that Havana’s clandestine footprints were all over the “sudden” rise of Black Lives Matter in American politics during the last decade, it neglects to mention, as subscribers to this newsletter already know, that the Venceremos Brigade’s annual slogan in 2015 was “Black Lives Matter.” BLM is yet another creation of the DI.

Regardless, read Rubio’s report and share it widely. It’s written with better style, and much more detailed information, than nearly any USG analysis I’ve seen regarding counterintelligence on any topic. It pulls no punches and states the painful truth, with perfect timeliness as Friends of Havana appear poised to take over the Democratic party through aggressive entryism. Now, nobody can say they didn’t know. The report ends stridently:

To mistake Cuba’s poverty for harmlessness is to misunderstand the threat entirely. Its material weakness was never the measure of its danger. Its power was always ideological, subversive, and parasitic – and it has proven remarkably durable, outlasting the Soviet empire that helped build it and grafting itself onto every new enemy of the United States that has arisen since. Today it serves as the connective tissue of a broader anti-American coalition, a staging ground where the ambitions of Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran converge with the radical movements operating inside our own borders.

Marco Rubio is a busy man, holding several jobs in addition to serving as America’s top diplomat. That he had time to review and release this landmark Cuba study as he tries to bring an end to our increasingly aimless Iran War stands to his credit. His Cuba report changes the game in Washington on this important matter. Read it.

* To review previous TSU analysis regarding this topic, if anyone wishes to compare notes:

Karen and her Comandante (03 AUG 2020)

Agent 202: The Traitor You’ve Never Heard Of (24 MAY 2022)

NSA Keeps Hiding its Secrets About the JFK Assassination (17 DEC 2022)

How many Cuban spies are lurking inside Washington? (Part I) (06 DEC 2023)

How many Cuban spies are lurking inside Washington? (Part II) (12 DEC 2023)

Deconstructing the Hybrid War Waged on America’s Campuses (19 MAY 2024)

“Havana Syndrome” is the Greatest Scandal in the History of American Intelligence (03 SEP 2024)

The Skinny on Cuban Intelligence (05 NOV 2024)

Unwanted Truth: Black Lives Matter Was a Cuban Intelligence Operation (16 APR 2025)

SAD Story Raises Counterintelligence Questions for Langley (01 MAY 2025)

Foreign Intelligence and the Kirk Assassination (17 SEP 2025)