Does the West have a future as we enter the second quarter of the twenty-first century? Will there even be a “West” that’s recognizable as such in 2100? The demographics alone are daunting, with the West currently experiencing a drop in birthrates that’s so dire that terming it collapse isn’t unduly alarmist. Almost no Western countries today have even replacement level fertility – a total fertility rate of 2.1 births per woman is required to maintain the population, statistically – while several countries are at or close to what demographers term the “death spiral,” when TFR reaches 1.2 or lower, and a country’s population enters irrevocable decline

However, this is a global, not just Western, fertility crisis. Several successful societies in Asia have even lower birth rates than the West’s least fecund countries. The global birth dearth is found pretty much everywhere now except sub-Saharan Africa, where TFR is hovering around 4.2 (which is admittedly a drop from past generations). Why prosperous societies worldwide are failing to produce children in the numbers they used to represents a complex question that defies simple answers – or solutions. It’s been building for decades, yet the birth dearth is now an existential crisis confronting the West and beyond.

That said, the West suffers from even bigger problems than a lack of children. The West’s affluent societies today live in a degree of comfort and ease which most of the world – and Westerners just a few generations ago – would find difficult to imagine. Nevertheless, countries that are Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich, and Democratic, WEIRD for short, in recent decades have developed and internalized a societal self-loathing, particularly among elites and the better educated, that’s unique in history and isn’t found in non-WEIRD countries.