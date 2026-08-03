YourINT SITREP (03 AUG 2026)
Iran Denies It’s in Talks with US — Hours After Trump Teased ‘Imminent’ Deal
Trump gambled everything on Iran – now he’s the weakest player of all
Trump administration calls itself the most transparent. Yet few details of the Iran war have been shared.
CENTCOM asks troops for ‘creative and unconventional’ ideas to punish Iran
Just 1 in 3 Americans back Iran war, most unsure of Trump’s goals: poll
China helps Iran chip away at US air superiority despite Xi’s no-arms pledge
A/AG Blanche reaches deal with senators to scrap $1.8B ‘anti-weaponization’ fund
Russia blames Ukraine for deadly restaurant bombing in Moscow
What We Know About the Deadly Moscow Restaurant Attack
Katz announces he’s replacing top West Bank general; IDF says he’ll stay in his role
North Korea’s naval buildup will stretch allied forces across the Indo-Pacific
Trump Is Missing Thailand’s Strategic Moment
Danube drought forces nuclear shutdown and cuts power output across 3 countries
Europe wildfires update: 2 helicopters collide while battling fire in Greece
Germany: 51 Percent No Longer See Country as Safe
Europe’s Spy Ranking Reveals Strengths & Blind Spots of NORDBALT Intel Services
Rubio warns Cuba is an ‘espionage superpower’ infiltrating US
FBI raids share threads with investigations into Chinese influence in California
France expels Russian media commentator over disinformation
Iran Hangs 2 It Claims ‘Spied’ for Israel as Execution Surge Continues
Cyberattacks on US water systems spread to 7 states
Suicide bomber strikes anti-militant rally in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 14
Toronto Pro-Palestine Protester Charged with Terrorism over Alleged Hamas Links
Cartel boss ‘hired hitman to execute beauty influencer during livestream after she split up with his son’
Brazil Crackdown Reveals New Tren de Aragua Playbook
Slim Shady: Smugglers Eye Big Profits Running Weight Loss Drugs into Brazil
Playbooks, plagiarism and a pig’s head: new claims surrounding a star Cambridge professor
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