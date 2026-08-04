YourINT SITREP (04 AUG 2026)
Trump: ‘Unbelievably duplicitous’ Iran begged for talks, now denies they’re happening
Trump keeps making threats. Washington and the world have stopped flinching.
Cargo ship reported struck in Strait of Hormuz as US, Iran claims about talks diverge
Iran War Has Drained ‘Virtually All’ Long-Range Missiles in US Stockpile
Former CENTCOM Deputy Robert Harward: Iran Is Playing For Time
An honest review of airpower and Operation Epic Fury
Putin Can Learn 3 Big Lessons From World War I
Ukrainian Ideas of Victory Diversify and Expand as Russia’s War Drags On
Ukraine’s Fire Point CEO: Making Missiles & Drones to “Destroy the Russian Empire”
The autonomous arms race in the Russia–Ukraine war
No deal before winter? US envoy tempers Ukraine’s Patriot hopes
China’s Senkaku Incursions Are Flying under US Radar
Chinese Warships, Bombers Surge to Scarborough Shoal for Drills
Furious Trump reportedly considering removing Pirro over Reflecting Pool filing
Rep. Max Miller faces growing pressure to resign over abuse allegations
Michigan to decide bitter Senate Democratic primary in test for divided party
Denmark begins extended military conscription in response to Russia, Trump
US Air Force jet engine manufacturing plagued by ‘significant challenges’
OPM breach victims could get identity protection for life
‘Spies are listening’: Trump’s-Mar-a-Lago phone calls trigger espionage fear
FBI agent accused of stealing nearly $1 million in cryptocurrency
Canada’s alleged NATO spy: Were red flags missed?
Sweden’s New MI6‑Style Spy Service Signals Long War with Putin’s Russia
SBU Says Russia Using ‘Honey Traps’ to Assassinate Ukrainian Soldiers
The Rise and Fall of Kyrgyzstan’s Seemingly Untouchable Security Chief
Did Iran hack water systems in seven US states?
Russia’s SVR hackers hijack hotel Wi-Fi networks to spy on travelers, Microsoft says
Arson arrest made in connection to WA wildfire as officials race to contain flames
Dutch police arrest 20 year old in Bergen op Zoom in ISIS terrorism investigation
Greatest antisemitic terrorist threat in Europe stems from jihadist terrorism: report
Nigerian Christians Join Attempts to Deradicalize Terrorists
Athens Suitcase Murder Suspect Ran Refugee Charity
Liberia cocaine case exposes major node in Africa’s drug networks
Mexican cartel boss linked to influencer’s livestreamed murder arrested
US Fines UBS Record $125M for ‘Willful’ Anti-Money Laundering Violations
The Mysterious Case of the JetBlue Flight That Went Into Free Fall
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