YourINT SITREP (05 DEC 2024)
Biden White House mulls pre-emptive pardons for Anthony Fauci, Adam Schiff and Liz Cheney
Hegseth SECDEF nomination sinking fast in the Senate
Trump leaves Pete Hegseth hanging against emboldened GOP senators
Police race to find gunman responsible for killing UnitedHealthcare CEO. Here’s what we know
Who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson? What we know about the suspect on the run
French government collapse turns the screws on Macron
Syrian rebels surround strategic city of Hama after Aleppo takeover
Jihadists, rebel groups, Kurds...Who’s who in the offensive against the Syrian regime
US Intel: Hezbollah looking to rebuild after losing half of its weapons stockpiles
Americans favor more international engagement, military spending: survey
Dutch say tight defense market leaves €750M of Ukraine aid unspent
US says ‘Salt Typhoon’ Chinese hacking group behind major metadata theft
CISA Issues Guidance to Telecom Sector on Salt Typhoon Threat
T-Mobile US CSO: Spies jumped from one telco to another in a way 'I've not seen in my career'
Chinese hackers targeting Cisco “features” (not bugs) warns NSA
How to make sure texts and calls are encrypted after FBI's warning about Chinese hackers
Romania’s presidential front-runner Georgescu benefited from Russia-style booster campaign, declassified docs say
U.S. Calls for Probe into Russia's 'Malign' Meddling in Romanian Elections
Germany’s cybersecurity and infrastructure under attack by Russia, chancellor says
Caught in Riots, Georgia’s Protesters Say They Must Choose Between Europe and Russia
South Korea: Push to impeach Yoon, defense minister resigns
US aims to deter China, North Korea with new Space Force unit in Japan
Finland Crafting Whole-of-Government Defense Posture
The GRU vandals: Moscow’s hired thugs are causing mayhem in Estonia
Up to 100 ‘suspicious incidents’ in Europe can be attributed to Russia, Czech minister says
UK investigators smash Russian networks that helped hide billions in drugs, ransomware and spying operations
The secretive U-2 spy plane on mission up north as Norway steps up deterrence against Russia
Russian hackers hijack Pakistani hackers' servers for their own attacks
Hundreds dead in Mexican city since cartel leaders' September arrest in U.S.: "Scared out of our wits"
Legendary Medellin cartel drug lord released from U.S. prison after serving 25 years
AFP destroys 500kg of cocaine seized after alleged 'black flight' from PNG to Australia crashed
FBI investigating reports of large drones flying in New Jersey, seeks public’s help
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