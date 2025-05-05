YourINT SITREP (05 MAY 2025)
Trump, asked if he has to 'uphold the Constitution,' says, 'I don't know'
Donald Trump’s ‘Marie Antoinette moment’: call for national sacrifice falls flat
‘Gimmicks’: GOP lawmakers slam Trump’s ‘trillion-dollar’ defense-spending proposal
Trump still would like to add Canada and Greenland but says attack on Canada ‘highly unlikely’
Trump orders reopening of "enlarged" Alcatraz prison
India and Pakistan face off over Kashmir attack. Here's where the rivals stand
Pakistan Conducts 2nd Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions with India
Explosive sex toys and cosmetics: The story behind GRU’s DHL parcels plot
27 lives per kilometre: How Russia took record losses in Ukraine in 2024
Patriot air-defense system based in Israel to be refurbished, sent to Ukraine
Iran says committed to US nuclear talks but expansion of issues unacceptable
Venezuela’s Aggression Toward Guyana Must End
Ultranationalist Simion to Face Moderate Dan in Romania's Presidential Election Runoff
Simion’s Romanian election win sparks right-wing jubilation around Europe
The Signal Clone the Trump Admin Uses Was Hacked
Trump plans major downsizing at U.S. spy agencies
NSA Security Clearance Processing for Applicants
Liberal senator sparks backlash among Chinese Australian voters over 'spies' claim
Major terror attack 'was just HOURS away' before it was foiled by British special forces and police
UK police arrest seven Iranians over alleged threats to national security
UK police continue to question Iranian men over alleged terror plot
Russia Vows to Help Taliban Fight Islamic State in Afghanistan
Turkey accused of financing Hezbollah’s resurgence in Lebanon, sending planes loaded with cash
Murdered Man Told Dutch Authorities He Feared Attack, Because He Knew of Bribes to Turkish Politicians
Mexican mayor arrested in connection to alleged drug cartel training camp
The Potent Powder and ‘Narco-Subs’ Driving Cocaine’s Global Surge
Pentagon sitting on secret trove of UFO images, whistleblower says
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