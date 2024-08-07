YourINT SITREP (07 AUG 2024)
Tim Walz’s ties to Communist China demand attention
U.S. charges Pakistani with alleged Iran ties in murder-for-hire plot against Trump, U.S. officials
Prospect of Iran-Israel War Brings Region to 'Most Dangerous Moment' in Years
October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar chosen to replace Haniyeh as Hamas leader
The full inside story of how Israel assassinated Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran – minute by minute
Report to Congress on Conflict in Yemen, Red Sea Attacks
Russian Army Says Clashes in Kursk Region Ongoing, Denies Ukrainian Advances
Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses Ukraine of Opening 'Second Front' in Africa
Brazil, Colombia and Mexico in talks with Venezuelan government and opposition on election crisis
Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont risks arrest with bid to sneak back into Spain
How the Navy’s Middle East deployments undermine China deterrence
The Pentagon is reinvestigating if troops killed civilians in its 2019 Baghdadi raid
US historian found guilty of working as Chinese spy
Belarusian Spy-Nude Model Charged with Espionage in Poland
Former spies speak on Russian TV following massive prisoner exchange
AFP seeks to confiscate property of Russian-born Australians charged with espionage-related offences
Intelligence bill would elevate ransomware to a terrorist threat
Iranian cyberattack targets Israeli firms with phishing campaign amid ongoing conflict
Hackers to back Harris at Vegas fundraiser
ASIO’s raise in threat level reflects changing terrorism landscape
In Iraq, ISIS Is Gone, But Christians Remain Forgotten
Shia Jihadist State Capture in Iraq
House Judiciary report: Biden-Harris admin releasing known, suspected terrorists into US
US Customs Makes Historic Fentanyl Seizure
Costa Rican Police Dismantle International Migrant Smuggling Ring
El Chapo's wife stars in music video about her life while cartel is in turmoil
UK Nabs 2 Behind “Russian Coms” Scam, Platform Dismantled
GOP Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee says FBI took his cellphone in campaign finance probe
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