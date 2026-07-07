YourINT SITREP (07 JUL 2026)
Trump arrives in Turkey as NATO is strained by Russian attacks, US impatience
Trump’s NATO pressure campaign continues as summit begins
Alongside Erdogan, Trump says ‘we will consider’ selling F-35s to Turkey
Turkey wants to be King of the Middle Corridor
US support for Israel slips dramatically as Democrats grow more critical: AP poll
Top Democrats call on Platner to drop out as sexual assault allegation emerges
Abandoned by Allies, Platner Faces Pressure to End Senate Campaign
Fetterman: Sanders, others need to ‘apologize’ for backing Platner
Over 430 Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow in Major Overnight Raid
Commercial ships hit near Strait of Hormuz as Iran-US talks stall
Comfortable in a truce with the US, China pushes Taiwan harder
China Tests Sub-launched Ballistic Missile, Kicks off Annual Exercise with Russia
Xi Purges Six More PLA Generals
Poland and allies agree to build Europe’s first hub for advanced Patriot missiles
Canada Picks German Type 212 Submarine for Badly Needed Fleet Renewal
Monaco Bombing Suspect Killed by HUR Officer, Says Kyiv
Search for Monaco bomber leads Ukraine to body, torture chamber
How Did the Soviet Security State Outlive the USSR? Look to Dzerzhinsky for Clues
Russian “Disposable Agents” Caught with Explosive Device en route to German Defense Target
Italy arrests two over alleged spying for Russia
How an Indian conman pretended to be a CIA agent to secure defense deals from Indonesia’s President
Iran-linked hackers used Israeli IT providers to target government bodies
Spain collars alleged pro-Russia hacktivist after FBI tip-off
FBI seized more than 600 drones flying over World Cup games in US cities
Right-Wing MEPs Condemn Copenhagen Killing and Urge Remigration
‘ISIS plotters preparing car-bomb attack’ arrested in Morocco
Spanish Authorities Confiscate a Record Amount of Ecstasy
Texas couple, 80 and 74, charged in 345-pound border cocaine bust
China: Former Official Sentenced to Death in $325 Million Bribery Case
Christian congressman claims ‘clandestine’ force of ‘good actors’ investigating UFOs
Note to subscribers: Due to travel, there was no SITREP yesterday, 06 JUL, neither will there be one tomorrow, 08 JUL; normal programming will return on 09 JUL.
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