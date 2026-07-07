Trump arrives in Turkey as NATO is strained by Russian attacks, US impatience

Trump’s NATO pressure campaign continues as summit begins

Alongside Erdogan, Trump says ‘we will consider’ selling F-35s to Turkey

Turkey wants to be King of the Middle Corridor

US support for Israel slips dramatically as Democrats grow more critical: AP poll

Top Democrats call on Platner to drop out as sexual assault allegation emerges

Abandoned by Allies, Platner Faces Pressure to End Senate Campaign

Fetterman: Sanders, others need to ‘apologize’ for backing Platner

Over 430 Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow in Major Overnight Raid

Commercial ships hit near Strait of Hormuz as Iran-US talks stall

Comfortable in a truce with the US, China pushes Taiwan harder

China Tests Sub-launched Ballistic Missile, Kicks off Annual Exercise with Russia

Xi Purges Six More PLA Generals

Poland and allies agree to build Europe’s first hub for advanced Patriot missiles

Canada Picks German Type 212 Submarine for Badly Needed Fleet Renewal

Monaco Bombing Suspect Killed by HUR Officer, Says Kyiv

Search for Monaco bomber leads Ukraine to body, torture chamber

How Did the Soviet Security State Outlive the USSR? Look to Dzerzhinsky for Clues

Russian “Disposable Agents” Caught with Explosive Device en route to German Defense Target

Italy arrests two over alleged spying for Russia

How an Indian conman pretended to be a CIA agent to secure defense deals from Indonesia’s President

Iran-linked hackers used Israeli IT providers to target government bodies

Spain collars alleged pro-Russia hacktivist after FBI tip-off

FBI seized more than 600 drones flying over World Cup games in US cities

Right-Wing MEPs Condemn Copenhagen Killing and Urge Remigration

‘ISIS plotters preparing car-bomb attack’ arrested in Morocco

Spanish Authorities Confiscate a Record Amount of Ecstasy

Texas couple, 80 and 74, charged in 345-pound border cocaine bust

China: Former Official Sentenced to Death in $325 Million Bribery Case

Christian congressman claims ‘clandestine’ force of ‘good actors’ investigating UFOs

Note to subscribers: Due to travel, there was no SITREP yesterday, 06 JUL, neither will there be one tomorrow, 08 JUL; normal programming will return on 09 JUL.