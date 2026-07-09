YourINT SITREP (09 JUL 2026)
US, Iran trade more strikes after Trump says ceasefire is “over”
US projectile hit perimeter area of Bushehr nuclear plant, Iran says
Jordan says sirens sound after missiles from Iran detected in its airspace
Trump’s rhetoric U-turn leaves Iranians between dread, hope and memes
Trump Claims ‘Islamic Republic of Japan’ Shot at US Aircraft Carrier
Trump hauntingly predicts his violent death: ‘That’s the way it goes’
Secret Service advised Trump to not fly Qatari-gifted Air Force One
Graham Platner drops his bid for Senate after facing an allegation of rape
Platner debacle puts Democrats in grave danger of blowing it in the midterms
Ukraine hits 21 Russian ships within 72 hours
Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil Sites and Tankers
Beijing is testing who will stand by Taiwan
Mapping the Armed Actors in the Sudan Conflict
How Ukraine won the first great robot war
The Drone Revolution That Isn’t
The US military is not organized for cyber war
‘What a fuck-up’: ‘Unique source’ blinded Dutch spy agencies to Putin’s invasion
Russian spy couple jailed for 10 years in Poland
Italy expels two Russian Embassy staff members suspected of spying
Taipei charges executives who helped China’s cyber spies target ICIJ network
6 Years Ago, Journalists Exposed the Biggest Spy Operation You’ve Never Heard of
House committee wants details on DHS network hack
Pentagon’s New Paid Cyber Apprenticeship Draws 70,000 Applicants in Just Days
What Happens if China Hacks the US Water Supply?
Maryland man sentenced to 15 years for trying to join ISIS, plotting US attack
Trump says he’ll remove Syria as state sponsor of terrorism for first time since 1979
‘Los Rugrats’ cartel boss charged with narco-terrorism in Southern California
The Last Chapitos Standing: Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán
Germany reports ‘shock’ rise in drug deaths among under-30s
Inside the European Gambling Operations of a Wanted Turkish Businessman
FBI said to be investigating Argentine soccer federation finances
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