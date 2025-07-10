YourINT SITREP (10 JUL 2025)
LATEST: Team Trump immortalizes the Jeffrey Epstein scandal (Archive Link)
Epstein's brother laughs at 'stupid' FBI memo defending controversial suicide ruling
Elon Musk's X faces an uncertain future
Musk’s AI firm forced to delete posts praising Hitler from Grok chatbot
Russian State Media Turns on Trump After Putin Criticism
US resumes sending some weapons to Ukraine after Pentagon pause
Putin Skips Memorial Service for Ex-Transportation Minister, Sends Wreath Instead
US said to tell mediators it won’t let Israel resume Gaza war, as optimism for deal swirls
Tehran MPs slam president for 'signaling weakness' in Carlson interview
How China’s new rare-earth export controls target the Pentagon—and the world
U.S. Army Expanding Presence in the Philippines as China Threat Looms
China coup? Rumors of Xi Jinping’s decline are premature
The Twelve-Day War: Initial Lessons for Golden Dome
Ex-CIA Director John Brennan says he’s had ‘no contact’ with federal authorities amid FBI probe – claims to be ‘clueless’ about why he’s being investigated
British Court Sentences 3 for Arson Plot Linked to Russia's Wagner Group
Russia hires migrants to wreak havoc, Czech intel report says
Colombia Arrests 21-Year-Old with Russian Ties Accused of Spying on Lithuanian Drone Firm Supplying Ukraine
Caught in translation: EU interpreter fired for alleged Russian spying
Canadian media giant Rogers named as victim of Chinese Salt Typhoon hackers
Four arrested in connection with M&S and Co-op cyber-attacks
US sanctions 22 entities for role in Iran’s oil sales to terrorist groups
What we know (so far) about the plot to seize land in Quebec and the military men allegedly behind it
Too Young to Drive, Old Enough for Extremism: Youth Radicalization’s New Reality
6 Secret Service agents suspended over conduct in Trump assassination attempt
Alvarado ICE facility attack: Blue Alert sent for Marine veteran suspected in shooting
Trump Blurs the Line Between Immigration and Organized Crime
Border Patrol officer sentenced for smuggling cocaine from USVI to Atlanta
Shocking details about what Julio Cesar Chavez did for the Sinaloa Cartel
TOP SECRET UMBRA is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.