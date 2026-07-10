YourINT SITREP (10 JUL 2026)
Unclaimed airstrikes target Iran after US attacks, raising questions of who launched them
What Mojtaba Khamenei’s Absence from Father’s Funeral Reveals about New Islamic Republic
Tehran torn between war and deal as Khamenei is buried
Israel shares intel warning Iran plotted new assassination attempt against Trump
Trump Fires Members of Bipartisan Election Commission
Mitch McConnell seen being loaded into ambulance after apparent cardiac arrest
Why Putin’s nuclear threats aren’t working anymore
Muscovites Now More Pro-War and Anti-Western Than Russians Elsewhere
Ukraine Strikes Oil Refinery in Southern Russia
Recruitment Officers Confronted in Ukrainian City as War Fatigue Grows
Rift Over World War II-Era Killings Rocks Crucial Ukraine-Poland Ties
What the NATO Ankara Summit Missed
UK, Partners Commit to ‘Persistent Maritime Presence’ to Counter Russia in High North
Why navies still matter in the age of drones
Shooting Starlink: The “no limits” partnership between Russia and China takes aim at Elon Musk
Only 37% of US Military Families Would Recommend Service Today
Why Does the F-47’s Design Look So Different Than What Many Expected?
GOP’s Grassley privately pressed FBI’s Patel on expenditures
NSA revives ‘Tailored Access Operations’ name for elite hacking unit
Italy busts Russian spy ring collecting data on Ukrainian air defense vulnerabilities
Polish far-right activists – one a suspected Russian spy – charged over confrontation with Ukrainian
Russian man accused of hacking US targets in cyber spy case pleads not guilty
Queens man arrested with Molotov cocktails after alleged arson attacks on churches
Syria says captured Damascus bombing suspects are affiliated with ISIS
Mali rebels attack convoy of Russian reinforcements headed to besieged military camp
8 indicted on murder, terrorism charges for planned attack on White House UFC event
Ex-Texas Tech professor admits to running fentanyl ring, trading drugs for sex
A Mexican village warned of a cartel offensive during the World Cup. Then the drone attacks began
Man fatally shot by ICE in Houston was not intended target, DHS says
Seven-Country Operation Nets 28 Child Abuse Suspects
Judge to decide if Charlie Kirk case will go to murder trial after 5-day hearing
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