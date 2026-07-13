YourINT SITREP (13 JUL 2026)
US carries out fresh wave of strikes on Iran, insists Tehran doesn’t control Hormuz
Ceasefire disintegrates as US pounds Iran following intense weekend of strikes
Diplomacy fades as US and Iran escalate over Hormuz
Lindsey Graham Brushed off Urgent Medical Advice with Morbid Joke Hours Before His Death
The challenge that Lindsey Graham leaves behind
Mitch McConnell assures Kentuckians of ongoing Senate work during recovery from fall, pneumonia
DOGE is done. What happened to its records?
Democrats Can’t Kick the Trans Obsession
Cuba offers Trump luxury island in desperate bid to stop invasion
South China Sea: If You Can’t Beat Them, Build Islands
The Invisible Munition Winning the War in Ukraine: Live Data
Before the NSA Honored Historian David Kahn, the FBI Investigated Him
Brazil Orders Russian Man Who Spent Years as ‘Deep-Cover’ Agent in US, Netherlands Deported
France Blames Russian Spy Agency for Europe-Wide Cyber Campaign
France to summon Russia’s ambassador over “sabotage and espionage in a dozen European countries”
EU targets Russian intelligence officers accused of running a yearslong cyberspying campaign
How Putin Turned Japan Into a Den of Spies
Beyond Borders: Chinese Use of Foreign Interference Tactics in Dutch Strategic Industries
EU Reverses Course, Not Expected to Sanction Russian Orthodox Church Leader, Lukoil Chief
Australian Islamic State-linked woman was enforcer of Sharia law in Syrian camp
US Names El Mencho’s Successor—CJNG May Have Other Plans
The Chinese graduate accused of being Mexico’s ‘fentanyl king’
Panama Arrests 26 Port Workers Aiding International Cocaine Trafficking
He fleeced the US Navy for millions, then fled the country. Now he wants a pardon.
Thailand probes Bangkok bar fire that killed 27, injured dozens
CCTV Shows Ann Widdecombe Murder Suspect Leaving Home Hours Before Killing
Ann Widdecombe death: Counter-terrorism police take over investigation
‘Spermageddon’: Is the world facing a male reproductive crisis?
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