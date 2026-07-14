YourINT SITREP (14 JUL 2026)
US Reinstates Naval Blockade in Strait of Hormuz
US Continues Strikes on Iran as Tehran Targets Vessels in Gulf
Iran fires on US base in Jordan as US strikes Iran for third night
Outgunned, But Not Outplayed: Iran’s Theory of Victory
Trump’s Hormuz toll plans bring oil supply risks back in spotlight
Judge says Trump sued IRS for ‘improper purpose’; refers his lawyer to bar
FBI enters Sen Graham’s Capitol Hill home again — after sudden death of GOP hawk
Rubio vows to ‘dismantle’ International Criminal Court
Ukraine targets another 11 Russian ships in Sea of Azov
Ukrainian drone strikes set Gazprom refinery ablaze 1,400 km inside Russia
Russia Expands Youth Militarization (Part One)
Neither Moscow’s Chapel nor Brussels’ Ledger
Dwindling US firepower doesn’t shrink China’s Taiwan trap
Beijing urges Europe to stop backing ‘illegal’ South China Sea ruling to avoid harming ties
Beijing Wants to Lock Down AI. Washington Should Open It Up
Kamikaze Drone Boats Used By US in Combat for the First Time
FBI said to fire 2 analysts who raised concerns about Georgia 2020 election probe
US personnel faced phone-tracking campaign during Iran war
Japan admits growing need to counter espionage after Russian ‘den of spies’ report
Former Ottawa public servant accused in foreign interference case involving China
ASD warns over Russian hackers targeting Australia’s critical industries
NSA Urges Disabling Cisco Smart Install as Russian Hackers Target Routers
DHS network intrusion was twice ruled a false positive before breach confirmed
‘Communist literature’ found at home of Ann Widdecombe murder suspect
Rubio expands plans for high-level meeting focused on ‘far-left terrorism’
German court convicts Iraqi couple of enslaving Yazidi girls
Iran executes 2 Islamic State members convicted of armed rebellion
Cocaine haul exposes links between Wall Street, Dubai real estate, and Irish fintech
American Extradited for Smuggling Drugs Through Subterranean Border Railway
The Scourge of America’s Teen Takeovers
TOP SECRET UMBRA is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.