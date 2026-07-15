YourINT SITREP (15 JUL 2026)
Iran threatens to halt Mideast energy exports after US reimposes a blockade and intensifies strikes
Trump Declares Hormuz ‘Open to ALL’ Except Iran, Warns Regime Faces ‘TOTAL DESTRUCTION’
Senate Democrats block defense bill over Iran war, Israel integration
One flight, two chokepoints: Why Iran wants an air bridge to Yemen
Russia Strips Arctic Air Defenses as Ukraine War Strains Military
Russia and US Agree to Extend ISS Operations Through 2030
What Lviv’s draft riot tells us about Ukraine’s struggle to send men to fight
Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov Describes New Type of War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushes for new government in Ukraine
Bookshelf: The next China is still China
DoD watchdog finds 155mm artillery plant built 2 years ago has produced nothing
Trump’s Threat to Strike Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain Bunker’s “Front Door” Underscores Targeting Challenges
How Tariffs Are Slowing the US Navy’s Shipbuilding Surge
Spies, Malware, and Blackouts: EU Blames Secret FSB Unit for Decade of Cyber Sabotage
FSB says it foiled a 35-drone attack near Moscow, blames Ukrainian intelligence — and a rapper living in the US
China detains US scientist who studied North Korea nuclear tests
AI can now power every stage of a cyberattack
Patient records stolen in cyber-attack on Australian healthcare provider
Australian ISIS bride accused of training toddlers with guns
How jihadist groups like Boko Haram use AI for acts of terror
Florida pauses plan to label CAIR a terrorist organization after lawsuit
ICE to temporarily halt conducting vehicle stops, sources say
Grenades, the mob, and Japanese food: war between 2 Israeli crime families intensifies
Seafarer Pleads Guilty to Concealing 200 kg of Cocaine on Tanker for Mexican Cartel
Czech PM Facing EU Criminal Investigation
Warren Buffett stops Gates Foundation donations following Epstein revelations
House passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent
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