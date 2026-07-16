YourINT SITREP (16 JUL 2026)
Vance claims Jeffrey Epstein had ties ‘to the highest levels of Israeli intelligence’
Acting AG Blanche acknowledges Epstein files redaction “mistakes”
Trump’s Ex-Campaign Manager Is Running an Israeli Influence Op Targeting MAGA Base
More Than 100 Democrats Vote Against Aid to Israel in Big Symbolic Vote
Iran warns US of Hormuz ‘red line,’ says it will retaliate to Trump’s strike threats
‘What a Nightmare’: Zelenskyy’s Dismissal of Defense Minister Sparks Fury in Ukraine
Russia’s Gas Industry Is Dying a Slow But Occasionally Explosive Death
Russia Expands Youth Militarization (Part Two)
China Now Viewed More Positively Than US in Majority of Countries Surveyed
How Many J-20 Mighty Dragon Fighters Does China Actually Have?
With the promotion of new PLA generals, Xi prioritizes internal control
Beijing’s Cyber Lessons From Russia’s War in Ukraine
Report to Congress on Japan’s Evolving Defense Policy and the US-Japan Alliance
Saltzman’s farewell warning: Prepare for war in space to preserve peace
Trump’s DNI pick pressed on 2020 election, defends handling of NYT subpoenas
Officials asked to turn over phones at the White House as Wiles, Patel lead intensifying leak probe
Ex-Fed advisor gets over three years in prison for lying about China ties
Co-Founder of Controversial Spyware Firm Had Israeli Diplomatic Passport
Moroccan intelligence insider reveals widespread use of Pegasus hacking software
IDF soldier sentenced to 5 years for spying on behalf of Iran during June 2025 war
Alleged FSB cyber spy in Boston previously worked for Kaspersky, documents show
Wave of Iran plots drove UK action against IRGC, terror law tsar says
As Security Deteriorates, Sahelian Juntas Further Stifle Civilians
FBI snares an American heir indicted for allegedly bankrolling anti-cop, pro-Hamas communist revolution
Logged On and Lonely: Europol Tracks Uptick in Online Engagement to Terrorism
Europe edges toward US-style boat strikes in fight against cocaine surge
Mexican Meth Expertise Spreads to African Labs
Sheinbaum rejects US claim that Mexico’s government is linked to cartels
AI Executives Add Personal Security as Backlash Turns Violent
Dua Lipa says Albania protests against Ivanka Trump luxury resort are ‘inspiring’
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