YourINT SITREP (17 JUL 2026)
Trump says documents show voting vulnerabilities, China meddling and fraud
Trump calls for revocation of ABC, NBC licenses over speech snub
Five takeaways from Trump’s big elections speech
Document Declassified by Trump Reveals Russia Tried to Help Him Win 2020 Election
CENTCOM ‘holding Iran accountable,’ completes sixth night of strikes
US strikes bridges and collapses a tower at a key port as its Iran campaign expands
The sacking that turned Ukrainians against Zelensky
Lies, isolation, blocking: Fedorov names 11 big problems he found in Ukraine MoD
US Navy Wants 1,000 Mile Combat Radius for Carrier Based Tactical Drone Fleets
China justifies Space Force’s budget, says nominee in smooth confirmation hearing
Russian troops survive just 20-30 minutes on Ukraine’s front lines, CIA director says
Veteran Dem breaks party line as Jack Smith spying scandal grips Capitol Hill
Alleged FSB Hacker Traveled to Thailand: Now He’s Facing 10 Years in US Prison
Ukrainian Teen Charged with 47 Russian Sabotage Attacks in Poland
UK police charge man over Iran-linked foreign intelligence offence
Rubio and Miller warn of ‘mortal threat’ of ‘far-left terror’ in speech to 67 countries
Husband of Code Pink founder being investigated under fed foreign agent, tax laws
How a Mellon Grant Fueled Fringe Scholar-Activism in Texas
At least 20 killed in jihadist attacks in eastern DRC
US designates 2 more Mexican cartels as foreign terror orgs, including 1 on TX border
The Final Chapter for Tren de Aragua Founder Larry Changa?
Former Maryland elementary school teacher sentenced for trafficking fentanyl
Bombing in Monaco, a killing near Kyiv: Probe widens into attack on Ukrainian businessman
Ukrainian Media Defy Court Ban to Publish Spiked Corruption Probe
Meteorite that crashed into NJ home contains “alien world chemistry,” scientists say
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