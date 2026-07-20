YourINT SITREP (20 JUL 2026)
US and Iran launch new strikes after 3 US service members are killed
Rubio signals diplomacy as US-Iran war escalates
Middle East Countries on High Alert as US Continues Strikes on Iran
Oil prices climb as US and Iran continue to fight
US gas prices hit an average of $4 a gallon again as the US and Iran launch attacks
Trump Wants Canada to Stop ‘Poisoning’ the USA’s Air: ‘Maybe They Should Pay’
‘King of the North’ Andy Burnham becomes 7th UK PM in a decade
Ukraine fires 400 drones toward Moscow as Zelenskyy grapples with protests
Russian Army Said to Restore Control Over Key Supply Highway to Crimea
Philippine Sailor Injured in Violent Clash with China CG off Second Thomas Shoal
China’s Growing Footprint in Kyrgyzstan Fuels Concerns over Resources, Sovereignty
The CIA Operative Who Spied on the UAE—and Played a Role in Its AI Win
Are Canadians Ready for Their Own CIA?
MI5 officers could be prosecuted for lying to High Court
Government tip-off prompted spy agency to look into federal scientist, CSIS says
Covert Maritime Intelligence and Russia’s Shadow Fleet
Russia’s FSB Planned AI Tool to Track Media
$45 million for AI text messages: Inside Israel’s push to shape US opinion
Cyber attack can be like Hiroshima nuke: The man who got Shin Bet serious on cyber
Hacker wipes Romania’s entire land registry database, paralyzing real-estate market
The Trump administration’s global campaign against ‘radical left terrorism’ is built on a national security memo
Nation and Race and Ta-Nehisi Coates
At least 50 Malian soldiers killed in rebel-jihadist attack
‘ISIS bride’ Rayann El Houli granted bail by Melbourne court
FBI docs revealed: Egyptian terror group claimed responsibility for 1996 plane crash
The cartel boss, the FBI and the small plane: Mystery surrounds arrest of notorious Mexican drug kingpin
This Colombian farmer wanted to quit the cocaine industry - he couldn’t
How offshore firms helped a mafia-linked Italian druglord hide a $230M fortune
Dozens feared dead in Guyana after ferry carrying 133 people capsizes
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