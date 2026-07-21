YourINT SITREP (21 JUL 2026)
LATEST: Rubio Lowers the Boom on the DI
17 US service members have died in the Iran war, a conflict fought largely in the air
Trump vows to make Iran ‘pay’ for killing soldiers, as US official says talks ongoing
A Red Sea blockade threatens a new front in U.S.-Iran war
Iran’s IRGC claims attack on Amazon’s main data hub in Bahrain
The Pentagon, sinking billions into Iran war, is quickly running short on cash
US strikes unlikely to move Iran, intelligence reports say
Russian and Ukraine Exchange Overnight Strikes as Drone Attacks Target Moscow
Ukraine Ramps Up Drone Strikes in the Sea of Azov and Black Sea
Trump to impose 50% tariff on most Canadian goods, White House says
The man running against Benjamin Netanyahu
Burnham is Britain’s new prime minister. Now what?
The GOP’s Freak Streak Could Boost Democratic Socialists
Why Democrats Can’t Do Better Than Kamala Harris in 2028
Lockheed Martin unveils baby Patriot missile to address urgent gap
DoJ Sought Phone Records of NYT Journalists and Their Relatives
FBI Director Kash Patel Reportedly Plans Trip to Russia in October
DoJ Probes Harvard’s Financial Aid Programs Over Alleged China Ties
Russia’s FSB reports killing Ukrainian HUR sabotage agent
Operation “Beard”: How Russia’s FSB, GRU & SVR are trying to overthrow Pashinyan
Russia Expels Italian Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Move
France accuses Iran of assaulting diplomat, warns of consequences
Hacker Breaches South Korean Database of Nearly All Diplomats
Airborne Iraqi operation hits ISIS hideouts in remote Kirkuk valley
Civil Terrorism Is a Threat to American Democracy
DoJ activates untested court for ‘alien terrorist’ deportations
Suspect Who Ignited IED at NYC Fed Building Had ‘Anti-ICE Stuff on Him’
Sinaloa Cartel boss ‘El Mayo’ sentenced to life, ordered to pay $15B in narco profits
Was DEA op worth it? Despite charges, whistleblower says agency ‘got people killed’
UN Report Details Southeast Asia’s Interconnected Criminal Economy
Brazil’s Biggest Banking Fraud Scheme Explained
Tate brothers to fight extradition to UK, says lawyer
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