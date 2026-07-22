YourINT SITREP (22 JUL 2026)
Saudis and Trump strike deal for Kingdom to enrich uranium
Cost of Iran war rises to $37.5 billion, Pentagon requests $67.1 billion more
Mamdani admits he lacks power to arrest Netanyahu, after repeated pledges to do so
Ghalibaf’s gamble: An IRGC veteran takes on Iran’s hardliners to pursue diplomacy
Bombing Iran’s coast misses the target in Tehran, analysts warn
Oil prices jump 4% as Rubio says US will ‘continue to protect shipping’
How Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital Is Cashing in Without Apology
Trump Backs Off Punishing China Over His Claims They Meddled in 2020 Election
The DSA sweet spot: Highly educated, downwardly mobile
DSA’s growing power tested as platform, funding and rhetoric draw fire
Zelenskyy ousts Ukraine’s army chief as protests expose wartime power struggle
Zelenskyy Appoints New General Staff Chief, Latest Shakeup of Military Leadership
Ukrainian Drones Strike Wildberries Logistics Hubs in Southern Russia
Russian Fuel Crisis Driving Discontent
Putin’s AI army: Deepfakes posing as Polish soldiers spread Kremlin lies about Ukraine
Taiwan President Pushes $6.6B Attack Drone Plan
OpenAI says AI model went rogue, hacked Hugging Face
Spies are targeting US AI labs, experts warn Congress
US counterintelligence ‘way behind,’ post-9/11 record ‘extraordinarily negligent’, ex-Trump WH official warns
House Panel Examines State Responses to Foreign Counterintelligence Threats
Ukraine sentences Russian GRU agent to 15 years for making IEDs in Zaporizhzhia
IRS chief Frank Bisignano dismisses JPMorgan spying allegations
Islamic State Mozambique Terrorists Make IEDs Central to Attack Strategy
Australia’s ‘Doctor Jihad’ Tareq Kamleh reportedly found alive in Iraqi jail
Terrorism trial set to open in stabbing of author Salman Rushdie
Victims of Iranian-sponsored terror ask Trump to demand restitution in peace deal
Four Decades of El Mayo’s Criminal Career End in a Life Sentence
Cocaine worth $285 million found hidden in banana shipment in Italy
FBI nabs alleged $547M Medicare fraud fugitive overseas from ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ list
Indonesia Sentences 19 in Syndicate that Trafficked Dozens of Babies
James Woolsey, CIA director under Bill Clinton, dies at 84
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