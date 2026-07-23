YourINT SITREP (23 JUL 2026)
US signs landmark nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, may pave way for enrichment
Houthis claim strikes on Saudi oil tankers as Rubio says Iran not ready to make a deal
Iran-backed Houthis ‘strike two tankers’ in Red Sea
No Breakthroughs, Little Optimism as Rubio, Lavrov Meet on Ukraine War
Moscow Warns Washington: ‘Don’t Keep Arming Kyiv’
Ukrainian F-16 Scored First Air-to-Air Kill Against a Russian Fighter, Says CJCS
Moscow Exploits Poland–Ukraine Dispute Over OUN and UPA Legacy
EU naval mission will now intercept Russian shadow tankers in the Indian Ocean
Why Germany’s Postwar Consensus Is Failing
Japan Protests Chinese Destroyer’s Live-fire Drill Near Disputed Reef
The Fight Inside Trump’s State Department Is About Power—Not Expertise
America’s Generals Are Failing Us
US investigating possible Russian role in Iranian strikes on CIA facilities in Gulf
Angola Jails 2 Russian Spies on Espionage, Terrorism Charges
Rushdie attacker contacted person in Iran before attack, US prosecutors say
GRU Hackers Target Ukraine with Fake CAPTCHAs, Unkillable Blockchain Server
The Shadow Clerics Behind Islamist Propaganda
New Coalition Aims to Challenge Global Jihadist Violence
21-year-old Seattle area man admits plot to join ISIS in Syria, faces up to 20 years
Trump White House reportedly weighing military action in Mali
$290M cocaine haul found ‘skillfully concealed’ in massive banana shipment
Cocaine, Crime, Cartels: Can Europe Fight Back?
Mexico mayor killed in town hall months after surviving assassination attempt
US Embassy issues security alert over Israeli organized crime amid restaurant attacks
Thailand: 5 soldiers killed in attack on security checkpoint
Model scout for Jeffrey Epstein found dead at his home near Paris
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