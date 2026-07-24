YourINT SITREP (24 JUL 2026)
Trump imposes new tariffs targeting dozens of countries
Oil prices ease but are set for 10% weekly gain as Trump mulls ‘bigger than ever’ attack on Iran
AI spending spree hits $600b as Oracle fires 21,000 employees to fund boom
Pakistan army chief leveraged private oil venture with IRGC head to shield KSA
Iran Reportedly Flew IRGC Commanders, Missile Gear to Yemen’s Houthis
Germany limits Tehran embassy services as it urges citizens to leave Iran
6+ Dead After Ukrainian Drones Hit Wildberries Warehouses and Industrial Facility
Russia changes laws ahead of new mobilization and possible unrest
Kremlin Rhetoric Hints at Escalation
The war in Ukraine has dramatically changed special forces operations
China’s Moment of Weakness: Economic Decay and America’s Strategic Opening
A Police HQ, Wind Farms, and Natural Gas: Mapping China’s Investments in Europe
Ousted Turkish opposition leader forms second-largest party
The German navy can’t get enough P-8 patrol aircraft
Congress’ Proposed Trump Class Battleship Program Met White House Pushback
Marines Offered Early Separations to Meet Budget Constraints
USAF Wants New Ground-Based Launcher for Air Base Defense
DOJ withdraws subpoenas to NY Times reporters in Trump plane probe
The Rise of Russia’s ‘Disposable’ Agents
Lukashenka Strengthens Security Council State Secretary’s Role in the KGB
Germany warns defense industry of Russian espionage risk
Alleged Russian GRU Spy Leaves Japan after NYT Report
Mossad exposes Iran’s plot to infiltrate hit squads and assassinate Israeli leaders
‘No doubt’ PSNI and MI5 surveillance extended to other journalists, says Kearney
How a Chinese AI model stopped OpenAI’s ‘unprecedented’ cyber attack
FBI, NSA, CISA warn Iran-linked hackers disrupting US water and energy providers
Before a US Cyber Force, Fix Cyber Governance
‘Committed jihadist’ planned terror attack on defense base with synagogue killer
Two jailed for 11 years in Georgia over Islamic State membership
Judges Recognize Anti-White Racism in French Teen’s Murder
Liberia seizes €277M worth of cocaine linked to ‘organized and well-funded’ trafficking network
16 “violent individuals” part of drug-trafficking ring “creating fear” in Pittsburgh arrested, FBI says
Torture Videos for Millions in Ransom: Ethiopia Smashes Notorious Trafficking Ring
Fauci to face Rand Paul in Senate hearing on COVID-19 origins next week
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