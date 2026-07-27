YourINT SITREP (27 JUL 2026)
Iran rules out US talks as Hormuz Strait remains closed
Pentagon reports more than 600 Iran war casualties in quiet database update
Trump faces growing Capitol Hill backlash over Iran war
GOP senators warn confidence in Hegseth eroding as Iran war drags on
Is There a Right Way to Lose the Iran War?
Israeli settlers torch mosques in occupied West Bank
Ex-IDF generals appeal to Trump, warn of ‘calamity’ if PM doesn’t curb settler violence
Fauci’s newly released COVID diaries reveal bizarre fixation on fame as pandemic deaths mounted
‘Losing his magic’: Putin’s grip on Russia tested by public unhappiness
‘Game of Thrones’ as Ukraine’s president, defense minister split
Suspecting Russia, Romania Shoots Down Third Drone in 48 Hours
Back to the ’70s in Burnham’s Britain?
Technological Progress in China’s ‘Time War’ With the West
The Great American Acquisition Gap
The Ground Truth America Won’t Admit
Pulte says he completed fourth round of layoffs as acting DNI
Canadian intern at NATO military headquarters in Belgium faces spying charges
FSB Arrests Khabarovsk Man Accused of Spying for New Zealand
Blocked but booming: How people in China use American AI
The hacker who humiliated spyware makers and was never caught
Police shoot dead Berlin Pride van and knife rampage suspect
Berlin Pride attacker served less than 2 years in prison for wanting to join ISIS
Attack on Berlin Pride: Political Islam threatens open society
Germany Tracks 9,110 Violent Islamists After Deadly Berlin Attack
67 boat strikes. 221 dead. The cocaine hasn’t slowed, US officials report.
Police seize more than 2.6 tons of cocaine in Atlantic off coast of Portugal
Massacre of 10 men in Zacatecas stuns Mexico
Montenegrin Court Sentences Fugitive Kavač Clan Boss to 40 Years in Prison
Police search for second suspect following Seattle food festival shooting that killed 3
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