YourINT SITREP (28 JUL 2026)
As US-Iran war rages, who’s risking the Strait of Hormuz?
Blurred front lines: Trump to meet Zelenskyy as Ukraine, Iran wars collide
Ahead of Netanyahu-Trump meeting, mediators believe US-Iran breakthrough near
Uneasy Pause in US-Iran Fighting Holds Amid Concerns over Interceptor Stockpiles
US war knocked out 230 million cubic meters of gas capacity, Iranian government says
An Iranian Colonel Was Killed in January Protests: Now 16 People Face Death Penalty.
Hundreds of Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow in Overnight Blitz
Russia closes window for dissent as Ukraine’s attacks stir public dismay
Wildfires burn nearly 300,000 acres in France and Spain as heat wave looms
France passes worst fire season on record as arson arrests mount
Austria plans to extend compulsory military service in light of Ukraine war
The US Navy Is Officially Stretched Beyond Its Limits
Protecting US Research from Malign Foreign Influence: It’s Time to Act
Spy charges against Canadian intern at NATO triggers ‘cascade of issues’
New Zealand Intelligence Casts Doubt on Russia Spy Accusation
Islamic charity allegedly tied to IRGC granted right to sponsor UK migrant visas
Sabotage? Georgian Security Service Investigating Weekend Blackouts
Suspicion Grows About OpenAI’s Tale About Its Rogue Hacker AI
Microsoft launches first cybersecurity model, plus a new agentic cybersecurity system
Berlin Terror Suspect Was Under Surveillance Until an Hour Before Attack
Germany vows to toughen laws after jihadist attack on Pride event
WA man linked to Dearborn ISIS case pleads guilty in plot to join terror group
Hanging bodies, extortion and suspicion: Zacatecas murders expose drug cartel infiltration in Mexico
6 Colombian nationals face federal drug-trafficking charges in Tampa, says FBI
Guatemala Border Attack Signals Lorenzana Clan’s Return
Former top Ukrainian Foreign Ministry official suspected of stealing $1.3M in aid
Japan quake injures at least 50, disrupts power and travel
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