YourINT SITREP (29 JUL 2026)
Iran launches surprise ballistic missile attack on US forces in the Middle East
What’s behind IRGC ‘surprise attack’ on US forces in Jordan?
Jordan intercepts Iranian missiles as US, KSA launch strikes against militias in Iraq
Saudi Arabia joins US military strikes on Iranian proxies
Trump’s waning sway over the world
Did China quietly defuse Iran’s oil weapon? Pro-Ghalibaf paper asks out loud
Iran considered targeting Ukraine with ballistic missiles after strike on Iranian ship
Ukrainian Drones Strike Targets Deep Inside Russia, Wildberries Hit Again
Over 4 Years into the Ukraine War, Russian Metals, Energy Keep Flowing to Europe
Finland closes airspace, restricts maritime traffic near Russia over drone risk
France expands mass evacuations as Spain battles wildfires
A Guide to China’s Growing Long-Range Nuclear Missile Arsenal
US to Fund Philippine Coast Guard Base Expansion Near South China Sea
Pulte completes more ODNI layoffs ahead of Clayton confirmation vote
Senate confirms Clayton as Trump’s next Director of National Intelligence
Ex-CIA officials question memo behind Trump’s Chinese election interference claims
Espionage at NATO: This is the Canadian suspect who was arrested last week
Iran reportedly steps up assassination plots against senior Israeli officials
Veteran of secret IDF unit charged with spying for Iran
Anthropic says Mythos found vulnerabilities in cryptographic algorithms that secure the internet
More than 30 Minnesota water systems targeted in cyberattack
Canadians returning from ISIS ‘highly likely’ to pose threat, intelligence report says
‘Critical failure’ allowed ODU gunman to attend school despite ISIS link
Russia puts Telegram founder Durov on wanted list over charges of aiding terrorism
Cannabis and cocaine worth €1.95m seized in Dublin
Meth lab linked to Mexican cartel found in Nigerian forest
FBI Oakland bribery case: Defendant took secret, compromising videos of politicians
Alleged Mastermind of a $2B US Telemed Scam Is Enjoying Luxury Life in Russia
4 takeaways from Fauci’s journals ahead of his Senate testimony
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