YourINT SITREP (29 NOV 2024)
NEW: Putin’s nuclear brinkmanship and Potemkin’s village
Desertion threatens to starve Ukraine’s forces at a crucial time in its war with Russia
US urges Ukraine to draft 18-year-olds to solve manpower shortages on the battlefield
Putin's Warrior Middle Class: How Sustainable Is Russia's Cash-for-Recruitment Tactic?
Syrian insurgents push their advance toward 2nd largest city Aleppo
Rebel attack reshapes the Syrian battlefield and military dynamics
Moscow Urges to ‘Restore Order’ as Syria Rocked by Unexpected Insurgent Assault
As fresh truce holds, IDF says over 12,500 Hezbollah targets hit in 14 months of war
Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln Now in the South China Sea, Russian Surface Action Group Also Underway
Chinese military conducts patrol near disputed Scarborough shoal
MI6 intelligence chief accuses Russia of ‘staggeringly reckless’ sabotage campaign
Russian spying ring ‘planned honeytrap to bait journalists’
Former British Soldier Found Guilty of Spying for Iran
Intelligence Community senses risk and reward under Trump
Tulsi Gabbard's Ties to India's Modi and His Hindu Nationalist Movement
China sentences journalist to 7 years in jail on spy charges
Is this Australia’s biggest miscarriage of justice?
AI-Powered Fake News Campaign Targets Western Support for Ukraine and U.S. Elections
Australian Parliament bans social media for under-16s with world-first
Suspected Jordanian terrorist arrested for trying to cross US northern border, says ICE
The small Welsh house that hid one of the FBI’s most wanted
Serbian Escobar: Balkan Operation Nets Pink Panther Boss, Cocaine Kingpin
Colombian navy intercepts narco-subs taking new route to Australia
Jailhouse Massacre in Ecuador Illustrates Rapid Criminal Evolution
Powerful Mexican cartel accused of forced labor, human trafficking
FBI agent acquitted in 2020 D.C. subway shooting now arrested on sexual assault charges
Criminal probe launched after US Air Force spots drones over UK bases
Mysterious lights over Capitol Hill sparks fears of UFOs in Washington DC
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