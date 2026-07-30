YourINT SITREP (30 JUL 2026)
CENTCOM strikes Iran’s IRGC in ‘powerful response’ to attacks on its forces
Trump Reportedly ‘Exasperated’ as His Top Officials at Odds Over Iran War Strategy
Saudi Arabia, UAE condemn Iranian attacks on Jordan and the Gulf region
Tehran tests a more confrontational strategy
Stunning Poll Finds Nearly Half of Americans Think Netanyahu Should Be Arrested
Oil prices move higher as Iran threatens response to latest US strikes
Guyana’s Oil Boom Matters More Than Ever
5 takeaways on Fauci’s hostile Senate hearing, GOP contempt threats
‘Past time we get the truth:’ Florida will investigate Dr. Fauci over COVID, AG says
Scorned GOP senators force retreat on Blanche AG confirmation vote
Ukraine Ramps Up Campaign Against Wildberries, Striking Multiple Warehouses
NATO confirms airspace violation in Poland was Russian missile
‘Very difficult, very hot’: On the front line battling France’s huge wildfire
German Police Union Calls for Tougher Migration Laws After Berlin Attack
US, Allies Test Over 35 Autonomous Systems for Future Naval Warfare at RIMPAC
Pentagon puts out call for robot boats that launch attack drones
Pentagon mulls new cell phone ban for troops after fury over Meta Glasses video
Why America Must Protect Biological Data from China
Meet the Canadian woman accused of spying at NATO military HQ
Amazon uncovers North Korean hacking campaign against open-source software
Cyber-attackers take 607,000 records from England’s Department for Education
NSA collaborates with CISA to co-author the updated Software Bill of Materials
Rushdie attacker convicted on federal terrorism charges, motivated by Iranian fatwa
DoJ asks secretive court to deport Afghan woman allegedly tied to ISIS plot, in test case
DoJ: Estimated $20 Million in Cocaine Seized from Commercial Truck at Border
Reshuffled or Reformed? Venezuela’s Criminal Order After Maduro
Pentagon Fuel Subcontractor Owned by Alleged Front for US-Blacklisted Brothers
Sheriff blasts FBI’s Patel over ‘inaccurate’ claims in Nancy Guthrie case
TOP SECRET UMBRA is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.