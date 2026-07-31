YourINT SITREP (31 JUL 2026)
LATEST: The West Has Lost the Will to Survive
At least 18 die after thousands breach border at Spanish territory of Ceuta
About 49,000 migrants enter Spanish territory of Ceuta in 24 hours, officials say
‘Not Morocco!’ Thousands of migrants enter Ceuta and beg not to be sent back
Iran reported to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks
Hamas: Trump’s Gaza ‘disarmament’ claim depends on Israel honoring commitments
Saudis said to gear up for ground invasion against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen
1,400km drone blitz hits ‘Russia’s Amazon’ in Ukraine’s deepest strike yet
Ukraine Hits Russian Logistics Hubs as Trump Weighs Patriot Missile License
When US-Russia Cooperation Worked – and Why Its Collapse Still Matters
Trump threatens to pull Blanche AG nom until after GOP holdouts leave Senate
China pushes harder in South China Sea – as global attention drifts away
Japan’s Navy Has Officially Joined the Tomahawk Cruise Missile Club
Former NORAD Boss: Air Bases in US Vulnerable to Ukraine-Style Drone Attack
USAF’s F-47 program producing test aircraft, on schedule for 2028 flight
Canadian intern at SHAPE suspected of espionage for China
UK charges man accused of spying on Cyprus RAF base for Iran’s IRGC
Why the NYT story on Mossad recruiting Ahmadinejad doesn’t add up
Minnesota Water Utility Attacks Expose Sector’s Cyber-Risks
FBI Probes Possible Iranian Link to Minnesota Water Cyberattack
Islamic State Khorasan Remains a Persistent Adversary as It Continues to Adapt
Alien Terrorist Removal Court holds its first-ever hearing after 30 years
Polish National Arrested for Medjugorje Vandalism
Malaysian Airlines pilot caught with suitcase full of drugs in Indonesia
‘A cartel has deep pockets’: Repatriation of crime boss Kinahan to Ireland being kept ‘very tight’
Iranian illicit gambling network helped channel $4 billion through crypto exchange
From Tehran to Texas: How a Convicted Iranian Fraudster Built a New Life in the US
A people’s guide to the ‘Commie Corridor’ of Brooklyn and Queens
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