YourINT SITREP (05 AUG 2026)
Trump warns Iran will be hit ‘really hard’ if nuclear negotiations collapse again
Iran presses wider Hormuz demands as US says deal may be close
Netanyahu says Israel ‘didn’t agree’ to Board of Peace’s terms for disarming Hamas
Russian missile and drone barrage in Ukrainian capital region kills 17
Putin Announces Reshuffling of Top Military Leadership
Sleeping officials, silent sirens: Poland probes warning failures after Russian missile crash
EU Naval Task Force Intercepts Suspected Russian Shadow Tanker
Europe is blowing up riverbeds as an extreme drought wreaks havoc on its economy
The War China Might Choose: A New Taiwan Option
Abdul El-Sayed Wins High-Stakes Democratic Senate Primary in Michigan
Embattled House Republican Won’t Seek Reelection Amid House Ethics Probe
SpaceX shares sink after first earnings report reveals huge AI spending plans
US Navy is reclassifying 19 Virginia-class subs to reflect increased attack capabilities
US Army Revives Giant Cannon to Advance Hypersonic Testing
White House declassifies info on secret FBI probe into whether Trump fired Comey at Russia’s behest
Trump has increased the number of spies in Cuba as US mulls a military invasion
Chinese telecoms kept footholds in US despite crackdowns, probe finds
The Intelligence Warning Netanyahu Got Before the Iran War
Alberta referendum could be target for foreign interference, CSIS says in letter to NDP
Man charged with setting Spokane’s largest wildfire was questioned about 2 other blazes last year
Spanish Police Warn: Known Jihadists Were Among the Thousands Storming Ceuta
Suspect in murder of British woman in Athens ‘posed as jihadist who killed her over Christian faith’
Bristol man used AI in attempt to join ISIS in Somalia
Control of Gold Mines Fuels Sahel Terrorism
Four tons of cocaine seized off the coast of Mexico
Spain and Ecuador target cocaine smuggling ring and make 44 arrests
In Malta Courtroom, Murdered Journalist’s Son Describes Last Day With His Mother
Police investigated journalist who tried to expose Cambridge professor
Diversity, Equity, and Confabulation
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