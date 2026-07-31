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YourINT SITREP (31 JUL 2026)
LATEST: The West Has Lost the Will to Survive
Jul 31
•
John Schindler
The West Has Lost the Will to Survive
Current security controversies demonstrate painfully that WEIRD countries don’t have much time left to avert self-inflicted catastrophe
Jul 31
•
John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (30 JUL 2026)
CENTCOM strikes Iran’s IRGC in ‘powerful response’ to attacks on its forces
Jul 30
•
John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (29 JUL 2026)
Iran launches surprise ballistic missile attack on US forces in the Middle East
Jul 29
•
John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (28 JUL 2026)
As US-Iran war rages, who’s risking the Strait of Hormuz?
Jul 28
•
John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (27 JUL 2026)
Iran rules out US talks as Hormuz Strait remains closed
Jul 27
•
John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (24 JUL 2026)
Trump imposes new tariffs targeting dozens of countries
Jul 24
•
John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (23 JUL 2026)
US signs landmark nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, may pave way for enrichment
Jul 23
•
John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (22 JUL 2026)
Saudis and Trump strike deal for Kingdom to enrich uranium
Jul 22
•
John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (21 JUL 2026)
LATEST: Rubio Lowers the Boom on the DI
Jul 21
•
John Schindler
Rubio Lowers the Boom on the DI
After more than six decades, Washington, DC, finally speaks the painful truth about the Havana regime
Jul 20
•
John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (20 JUL 2026)
US and Iran launch new strikes after 3 US service members are killed
Jul 20
•
John Schindler
© 2026 John Schindler
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