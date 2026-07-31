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YourINT SITREP (31 JUL 2026)
LATEST: The West Has Lost the Will to Survive
  John Schindler
The West Has Lost the Will to Survive
Current security controversies demonstrate painfully that WEIRD countries don’t have much time left to avert self-inflicted catastrophe
  John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (30 JUL 2026)
CENTCOM strikes Iran’s IRGC in ‘powerful response’ to attacks on its forces
  John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (29 JUL 2026)
Iran launches surprise ballistic missile attack on US forces in the Middle East
  John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (28 JUL 2026)
As US-Iran war rages, who’s risking the Strait of Hormuz?
  John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (27 JUL 2026)
Iran rules out US talks as Hormuz Strait remains closed
  John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (24 JUL 2026)
Trump imposes new tariffs targeting dozens of countries
  John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (23 JUL 2026)
US signs landmark nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, may pave way for enrichment
  John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (22 JUL 2026)
Saudis and Trump strike deal for Kingdom to enrich uranium
  John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (21 JUL 2026)
LATEST: Rubio Lowers the Boom on the DI
  John Schindler
Rubio Lowers the Boom on the DI
After more than six decades, Washington, DC, finally speaks the painful truth about the Havana regime
  John Schindler
YourINT SITREP (20 JUL 2026)
US and Iran launch new strikes after 3 US service members are killed
  John Schindler
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